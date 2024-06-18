Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.81. The stock had a trading volume of 155,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,594. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

