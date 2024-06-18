Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $853,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,339,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $235.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.12. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cencora

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

