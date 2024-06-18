Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $62,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 338,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,362. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

