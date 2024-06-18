Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $132,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,290,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $36,288,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.3 %

TNDM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 114,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

