Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.48 and a 200 day moving average of $249.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $269.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

