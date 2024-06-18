Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 21,606 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ET traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,951,749. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.