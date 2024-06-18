Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NNE stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

