My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $219,925.66

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $219,925.66 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

