Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Brett Paton Purchases 468,169 Shares

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Paton acquired 468,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,262.53 ($26,663.93).

Brett Paton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Brett Paton purchased 24,014,286 shares of Murray Cod Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,681,000.02 ($1,113,245.05).

Murray Cod Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

About Murray Cod Australia

Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, and marketing freshwater table fish in Australia. It is also involved in breeding and selling Murray Cod, Golden Perch, and Silver Perch as fingerlings. In addition, the company constructs and sells aquaculture equipment.

