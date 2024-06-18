MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Lowered to $84.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSM. Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

MSM stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average is $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

