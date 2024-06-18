Morgan Stanley Downgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,349 shares of company stock worth $3,120,046. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

