Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

NEE traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,951,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

