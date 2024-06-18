Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.63. 1,185,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,023. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
