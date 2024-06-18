Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 4.2%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $31.63. Approximately 369,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 564,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

