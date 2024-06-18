MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Down to $17.94

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $17.13. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 1,010 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.
About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
