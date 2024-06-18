Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Financial Review

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,080.72% -290.07% -111.05% Microbot Medical N/A -149.24% -115.69%

Volatility and Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and Microbot Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 161.32%. Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 573.08%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Microbot Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $2.07 million 103.78 -$47.68 million ($2.65) -2.92 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.89) -1.17

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.