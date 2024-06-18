Michael S. Ryan Inc. Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May makes up about 0.9% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.3 %
BATS PMAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,552 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
