Michael S. Ryan Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 31.3% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. General Partner Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.5% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Alphabet by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 10,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,731,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.84. 9,286,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,758,717. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $180.41. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

