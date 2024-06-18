Michael S. Ryan Inc. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. 1,850,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,405. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

