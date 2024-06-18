MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

