MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Cap of $299.29 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $299.29 million and approximately $21.61 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $52.63 or 0.00080813 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008822 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,140.11 or 1.00014520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012065 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 53.29359459 USD and is down -10.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $20,173,537.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

