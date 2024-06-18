McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November makes up approximately 1.6% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS PNOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,923 shares. The company has a market cap of $735.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
