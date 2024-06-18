McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November makes up approximately 1.6% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PNOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,923 shares. The company has a market cap of $735.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.