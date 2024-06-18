McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,146. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.