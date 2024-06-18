Maverick Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $88.36 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $88.36 million and $19.60 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.31072325 USD and is down -18.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $20,072,406.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

