Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,667,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,048,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.85. 1,071,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,484. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

