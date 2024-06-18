Marotta Asset Management Sells 67,546 Shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,546 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 16.53% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLAU. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 76,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA FLAU traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.11. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

