Marotta Asset Management Sells 42,822 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,822 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,175,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.