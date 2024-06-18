Marotta Asset Management Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,692,000 after buying an additional 61,194 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 772,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,435,000 after buying an additional 379,953 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 123,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 73,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,529. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

