Marotta Asset Management Has $33.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $33,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $588.82. 465,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,944. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $590.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.60. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

