Marotta Asset Management Has $1.20 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $7,376,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $4,473,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.00. 748,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,255. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $209.25 and a 12-month high of $302.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

