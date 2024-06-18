Marotta Asset Management Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Finland ETF comprises 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.63. 749 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

