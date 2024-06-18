Marotta Asset Management Acquires 2,701 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.46. 105,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.