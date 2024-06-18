Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Down 0.3%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 131.65 ($1.67). 23,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 17,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.68).

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The stock has a market cap of £57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,291.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.97.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

