Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $16.10 million and $226,924.36 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,041.39 or 0.99951633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000778 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000387 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $230,278.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.