M3 Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VXF stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.63. The stock had a trading volume of 245,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,598. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

