M3 Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 655 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after acquiring an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.53. 3,538,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,388. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.41.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.