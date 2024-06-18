M3 Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $58.24. 17,511,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

