M3 Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,259,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.20. 1,820,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,936. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

