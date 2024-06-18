M3 Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for about 1.8% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,671,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,698. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.