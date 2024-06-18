M3 Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,913 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 17.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 76.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 8.9% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 60.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,195 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,301. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.