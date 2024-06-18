M3 Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,382 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,972,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 178,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,096. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

