Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Lizanne C. Gottung Sells 3,591 Shares

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.49. 259,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,239. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

