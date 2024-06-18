Lisk Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.06 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Lisk has a market cap of $138.07 million and $11.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000664 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000963 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

