Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LECO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.