Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $105.79 million and $445,320.48 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 176,167,986 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 176,701,561.03021836. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.61500864 USD and is down -10.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $110,934.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

