Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.22

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 85891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,554,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,180,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 290,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 943,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 209,005 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 768,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

