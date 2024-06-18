LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.57.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $81.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,520. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.