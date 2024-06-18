La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $38.74. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 488,607 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $553.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at La-Z-Boy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.25.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.