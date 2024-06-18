Korn Ferry’s (KFY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KFY. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,257,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 85,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 140,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

