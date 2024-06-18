Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Mark Arian Sells 5,000 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Arian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.54. 411,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.5% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

